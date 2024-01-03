WWE Legend issues statement on Booker T controversy

Booker T has found himself wrapped up in a new online beef, and now a WWE Legend has issued an updated statement on the matter.

Booker's issues with Ahmed Johnson have been well-documented over the last year. After a back-and-forth that included a tease for a potential match, the WWE NXT commentator threatened to sue for defamation after The Pearl River Powerhouse warned he would tell one of Booker T's secrets, which Booker has dismissed.

Johnson just appeared on the Cheap Heat podcast and was asked to give his version of Booker T saying he would sue Johnson if he puts out false information.

"I don’t even know where it started between me and Booker. When you were in the penitentiary doing your time, I was in the military, brother, fighting for my country. I don’t understand how you can call somebody a scum when a scum obviously is one who’s been in prison. I don’t think you finished high school. Not only did I go to the military, but I graduated Most Distinguished Honor Graduate from my class which is top of the line," he said.

Johnson continued:

"If it wasn’t for Stevie Ray, I could eat you up on this podcast, but out of respect to Stevie, I’m not going to eat you up like I wanted to. I don’t know what’s your problem. Then you talk about if you see me, you’re going to jump on me or whatever you said, fight me or whatever? Oh my God. That would make my day. You can make my day by doing that," he said. [H/T to WrestlingNews]

Booker T and Ahmed have a history that dates back to WCW, as they worked multiple matches together. Johnson was released from WCW in late 2000, which means he and Booker did not get the chance to continue their rivalry in WWE after the sale of WCW.

Ahmed Johnson on if WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is scared of him

The history between Booker T and Ahmed Johnson began in WCW. Johnson's in-ring debut as Big T came during the January 17, 2000 edition of WCW Nitro, in a loss to Booker.

Booker and Ahmed then teamed up for a loss to Lex Luger and Sid Vicious on WCW Thunder that week. Things went south between the two, and Big T defeated the Harlem Heat member at WCW SuperBrawl 2000 that February. They would go on to work three more tag team bouts.

Speaking to the Cheap Heat podcast about his ongoing issues with Booker T, The Pearl River Powerhouse was asked if he thinks the WWE Hall of Famer is scared of him.

"Knowing what I know of him, I don’t think he’s scared. I think he’s more into lawsuits now wanting to sue people, so if I came up to him and punched him or something, of course that would be a lawsuit, because I think he’s on strike three and strike three you get locked up. You get locked up for a long time, so I don’t think he can do anything but sue, but I don’t know what he’s suing me for. How are you going to sue me when you started this beef?," Johnson said.

Johnson was also asked if there's anything he can touch on from the alleged Booker T secret that would not get him sued, or if it can't be touched on without being fully divulged. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion said if the truth comes out, it will be "a mess" for the two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

"You can’t touch on this without it being fully divulged. You can’t even hint because if the truth comes out, boy it’s a mess. Why do you want to sue me over the truth? I don’t know because you know what I got to say is real," Johnson said.

Johnson worked a few indy matches after his WCW release in 2000, but his final bout there came at a non-televised live event on June 23, 2000, as he teamed with Stevie Ray for a Triple Threat that also included Big Ron and Heavy D, and the winners General Rection and Major Stash.

Booker T has wrestled for his ROW indie promotion in recent years, but his last big match was the 2023 Royal Rumble.

What do you think of the issues between Booker T and Ahmed Johnson? Do you want to see Booker and Johnson wrestle in 2024?