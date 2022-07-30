"I didn’t know if he’d retire or if somebody would kill him first" - WWE legend on Vince McMahon's retirement

WWE Hall of Famer Jake 'The Snake' Roberts feels that Vince McMahon has angered many people over the years and that someone could have killed him before he retired.

The WWE legend was a part of the company in the 80s and 90s, where he arguably achieved great success even making it to the finals of the 1996 King of the Ring tournament. He is currently a part of AEW and has appeared as a manager for Lance Archer. Roberts was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Roberts stated that he was unsure what would cause McMahon to step away from the company. He added that the former CEO had angered a lot of people.

“I didn’t know if he’d retire or if somebody would kill him first. I really didn’t because he’s pissed off a lot of friggin' people, man. And sometimes money can get you out of s**t. But all it takes is one loose nut to put a shell in your a** that stops everything," said the Hall of Famer. [H/T WrestleZone]

🦂💗Iandrew "Dice" Clay💗🦂 @IANdrewTheGiant Jake Roberts had a wonderful quote on Vince McMahon when he was over here interviewed for TalkSport in 2002.



"Vince McMahon's the greatest promoter of all time. If God hired Vince McMahon to get his gimmick over there'd be no devil, but sadly Vince went with the other guy." Jake Roberts had a wonderful quote on Vince McMahon when he was over here interviewed for TalkSport in 2002."Vince McMahon's the greatest promoter of all time. If God hired Vince McMahon to get his gimmick over there'd be no devil, but sadly Vince went with the other guy."

Roberts also noted that McMahon, for a long time, was the only major player in pro wrestling, but that isn't the case anymore with the arrival of AEW.

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon recalled story of a plot to kill him

Ahead of WrestleMania 38 earlier this year, McMahon gave a rare interview when he appeared on The Pat McAfee Show.

During the podcast, he stated that some wrestling promoters wanted to kill him after he started to invade promotions in the 1980s. He also said that he had received numerous death threats over the course of his life.

"They're meeting in terms of what they can possibly do. So, now, Jim is not part of the meeting but he's in the men's room. He's in the men's room, in the stall, taking care of business. In walks four of these most prominent promoters and they're talking about how they're going to 'off' me," said McMahon.

The former CEO called time on his WWE career earlier this month and retired from the business. His daughter Stephanie McMahon and former president Nick Khan are now the Co-CEOs. Triple H has now taken over creative duties as the Head of Creative alongside being the Executive Vice President of Talent Relations.

