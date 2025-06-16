WWE legend JBL reveals new name at AAA Triplemania

WWE Hall of Famer JBL cut an intense promo at tonight's Triplemania Regia III event and gave himself a new moniker. The Wrestling God is now calling himself the Lucha Hunter.

There was a time about two decades ago when John "Bradshaw" Layfield was the biggest heel in all of WWE. He held the WWE Championship for almost a year before losing it to John Cena in one of the marquee matches at WrestleMania 21 in Hollywood.

At tonight's Triplemania Regia III show, JBL took the mic and cut a scathing promo, bashing the Luchadors in the process. He also claimed to have defeated every Mexican legend in the past. Here's an excerpt from the promo:

"I have beaten every Mexican legend for the last 30+ years. I am the Lucha Hunter." [0:10-0:22]

Layfield was one of the most hated men on the WWE roster during the 2000s. He won the WWE Title by defeating the beloved Eddie Guerrero at The Great American Bash 2004 and held the coveted belt for an impressive 10 months. Throughout his reign, he survived grueling battles against the likes of The Undertaker, Booker T, and Big Show.

