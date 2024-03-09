WWE legend on Jim Cornette: "Couldn't get along with anybody long enough to get anything done" (Exclusive)

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell briefly spoke about Jim Cornette while expressing his thoughts on veterans leading the creative teams of today.

Jim Cornette, Vince Russo, and Eric Bischoff worked in creative capacities throughout their wrestling careers and had a great influence backstage in WWE, WCW, and TNA.

Dutch Mantell was asked who he'd pick to spearhead the modern-day creative team, and he instantly struck Jim Cornette's name out of the list for the following reason:

"Well, first of all, Cornette couldn't get along with anybody long enough to get anything done. He'd be cussing them out, throwing shit, wanted to kill them, wanted to fire them. So he'd have to go." [From 40:50 to 41:15]

While Mantell admitted Eric Bischoff would have some viable ideas, considering he was at the helm during WCW's peak, Dutch was unsure if his plans would still be relevant.

Dutch Mantell had similar opinions about former WWE head writer Vince Russo, whose methods, he felt, might not be accepted in today's locker rooms.

"I think Bischoff, I think he has some good ideas, but I don't know at this point how effective he would be, and Russo is the same way. I think that Russo has a certain way of doing things that I don't know would actually go today, but what do I know? We don't know until we see them in that position. But I don't think we're going to see any three in that position." [From 41:16 - 41:46]

Dutch Mantell doesn't foresee either of the trio in a position of power in a major wrestling company, but as it's proven many times, anything can happen in this unpredictable business.

