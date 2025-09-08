WWE legend John Cena pays tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo

WWE icon John Cena recently took to social media to pay tribute to legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. The Cenation Leader is currently on the tail end of his wrestling career.After an illustrious wrestling career that spans over two decades, John Cena is set to hang up his boots at the end of 2025. During his WWE retirement tour, the 17-time World Champion has wrestled against some of his biggest opponents, including Randy Orton and CM Punk. He is now set to face another legend from his past, Brock Lesnar. The two will lock horns in a singles match at the upcoming Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event.Ahead of this much-anticipated clash, John Cena recently took to Instagram to share a picture of legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. Although Cena is known for uploading cryptic posts on his social media, this time his post is full of context. The Chain Gang Soldier uploaded Ronaldo's photo with the number seven on the back of his jersey, as John only has seven dates left on his retirement tour.Check out his Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJohn Cena has been paying tribute to some of his greatest opponents in WWEAs mentioned above, John Cena only has seven dates left on his retirement tour. Although The Cenation Leader has wrestled against his two big rivals, Randy Orton and CM Punk, this year, there are still many names left that played a huge role in his career.On last week's WWE SmackDown, the 17-time World Champion paid tribute to some of his greatest opponents during his match against Sami Zayn for the United States Championship. At one point, Cena hit a Pop-Up Powerbomb, which is Kevin Owens' move. He also did Edge's (Adam Copeland) signature taunt and Spear. It is highly unlikely that the two stars will face each other because The Rated-R Superstar is currently signed with AEW.The Cenation Leader also paid tribute to AJ Styles during his match against Logan Paul at Clash in Paris. It will be interesting to see who Cena will face after wrestling Brock Lesnar at WWE Wrestlepalooza.