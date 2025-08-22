WWE legend John Cena says, "no one will ever break us apart," ahead of blockbuster drop

WWE legend John Cena recently took to social media to send a message about his upcoming blockbuster series, Peacemaker's season 2. The 48-year-old is one of the biggest names in Hollywood.DCU's Peacemaker season 1 was an instant hit among fans, mainly because of John Cena's incredible performance. The star showcased his acting range in the superhero series, which cemented his name among some of the biggest wrestlers turned actors, including Dave Bautista and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.Ahead of the much-anticipated drop of Peacemaker season 2, Cena took to X/Twitter to upload a clip from the show. The video showcased some scenes featuring the series' main characters. In one clip, the 48-year-old can be seen promising his friends that no adversity would break them apart. In his post's caption, the star also highlighted that Peacemaker season 2 will premiere on HBO Max.&quot;We are the 11th Street Kids, and no one will ever break us apart,&quot; he said.Check out his post below:WWE star John Cena's Peacemaker season 2 is strictly for adults, says the show's director, James GunnDuring a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, DCU's James Gunn revealed that the recent Superman movie would lead directly into John Cena's Peacemaker season 2.The show's director also stated that Cena's series was strictly for adults. Gunn added that the show was incredibly important as it would set up the rest of the DCU.&quot;It’s a big part, definitely Superman leads directly into Peacemaker; it should be noted that this is for adults, not for children, but Superman leads into this show, and then we have the setting up of all of the rest of the DCU in this season of Peacemaker; it’s incredibly important,&quot; James Gunn stated.John Cena is currently on his farewell tour in WWE. The 17-time World Champion will hang up his wrestling boots at the end of 2025. It will be interesting to see what The Cenation Leader has planned for his future after retiring from WWE.