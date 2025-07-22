WWE legend John Cena - "You guys can easily see through bulls**t"

With over 20 years of experience in the pro wrestling industry, John Cena has had his fair share of ups and downs. He has come a long way from his debut match on SmackDown in 2002 to become a 17-time world champion in WWE.

Along the way, he has battled countless rivals and been part of many riveting storylines. In his last WWE run, he has even turned heel, injecting fresh life into his on-screen character. The Peacemaker star recently appeared at the FAN EXPO in Denver and answered a bunch of questions.

At the aforementioned event, a fan asked Cena about the biggest lesson he had learned in his wrestling career, and his answer was pretty straightforward.

"You guys [fans] can easily see through bulls**t. Period. And I love the WWE audience for this. You are relentless in your pursuit of excellence. You show up and you demand our best. And if we ever phone it in or if we ever come up small or if our act isn't good enough or unbelievable, you let me know. And I like that because it forces me to be authentic," Cena said. [11:20 - 11:48]

Throughout his WWE career, Cena has experienced a range of fan reactions on shows. There were moments in his early run as the face of the company when dueling chants of "Let's go Cena" and "Cena sucks" filled the arenas.

Over time, Cena's relationship with the pro wrestling audience has grown well, with the fans showing respect to The Champ for his hard work.

John Cena shared when he will have his last match

John Cena will next appear on the go-home edition of SmackDown ahead of his title match against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam. With only 14 dates left on his retirement tour, Cena's time in WWE is winding down.

In an interview with Page Six, Cena opened up about when he will have his last match.

"Well, I don't want to downplay the action in WWE. There's always a bunch of action over there. And yes, I'm 48. My last match will be in mid-December. We're still trying to find out a place to do it. I said 36 dates in January. We're halfway through. It's been a lot of compelling TV, and I don't want to spoil it for anybody, but I think we're just getting started." (From 00:00 to 00:19)

With the next chapter in John Cena's farewell run about to commence, it will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for him.

