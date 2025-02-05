WWE legend Kevin Nash shares health update after undergoing medical procedure

WWE legend Kevin Nash shared a health update after undergoing a medical procedure. The veteran is a massive star of the wrestling business and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015.

Nash took to social media today to provide an update after undergoing stem cell treatment and having surgery to repair a torn bicep. He noted that he felt better than ever following the treatment and is shooting to be the best version of himself at 65 years old. Kevin Nash also shared an image of himself flexing, and you can check out his update in the Instagram post below.

"Tomorrow marks the beginning of week nine post op. Thank you, @theorthododoc and @BioXcellerator, for the amazing repair and now rejuvenation. At 65, it was my darkest point. I hoped my body could respond and recover. Now I'm shooting for my best self at 66 in July. I've wandered, but always return. Used to sign my 8x10's as Diesel 'Keep the Faith' Faith is my fuel," he wrote.

Nash has not competed in a wrestling match since 2018. The veteran used to be known as Diesel in WWE back in the day and is a former World Heavyweight Champion. He found his greatest success in WCW as a founding member of the nWo and captured the World Heavyweight Championship four times during his time in the company.

Kevin Nash praises former WWE Women's Champion

Kevin Nash recently spoke highly of Nia Jax and claimed that she was a beautiful woman.

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, the 65-year-old commented on The Irresistible Force and noted that she was beautiful. Kevin Nash added that it was difficult to view her as a monster because of her looks. You can check out the video by clicking here.

"We were both talking about Jax. [Very interesting duality to her] Yeah, beautiful, beautiful f**king woman. [You can't go 100% monster because you look at her face, and she's stunning] No, she's beautiful, man! She's absolutely a stunning woman," he said.

Kevin Nash, Hulk Hogan, and Scott Hall made an appearance at WWE WrestleMania 31 a decade ago to show support for Sting as he battled Triple H in a singles match. It will be interesting to see if Nash makes an appearance on WWE television again sometime down the line.

