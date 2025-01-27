WWE legend Kevin Nash shares positive health update after undergoing procedure

WWE legend Kevin Nash shared a positive health update on social media after undergoing a medical procedure. The veteran was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015 in his individual capacity and again in 2020 as a member of the nWo.

Kevin Nash took to Instagram today to share an update after undergoing stem cell treatment. He revealed that he received 470 million stem stells injected into his lumbar discs and underwent three days of IV treatment as well. Nash noted that he was sore from the treatment, but added he had already seen improvement in his physical condition.

"Just returned from Medellin Coloumbia and @BioXcellerator. Received 470 million stem cells injected in my lumber disc's L1-S1, both shoulders, and my left knee. Also, I received 3 days of IV cells. Was sore from all the injections yet woke up today 50% improved in soreness and mentally crystal clear. The cutting-edge medical treatment center is life changing and at 65 has let me feel some of my best days are still to come," he wrote.

The 65-year-old is a legend of the wrestling business and has not stepped in the ring since 2018.

Kevin Nash praises WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley

Wrestling veteran Kevin Nash recently praised Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley as a performer.

Ripley captured the title by defeating Liv Morgan on WWE RAW's Netflix premiere earlier this month. Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash revealed that he was a huge fan of The Eradicator. The WWE legend added that he had never seen a female talent sell as well as Ripley does for her opponents.

"Then you have Rhea, who, it depends, like, Rhea's got like, she's one of those people that every week she looks different. Like, her smile was bigger. But, man, when she f**king throws that leg up on the, she gets in the ring like Barry Windham when Barry Windham was in his prime. Barry Windham used to get in the ring and like it was like a panther. That's how she looks, man. She f**king, she's just very catlike. To me, she's so special because I've never seen a female sell like she does," he said. [1:04:36 - 1:05:21]

You can check out Kevin Nash's comments in the video below:

Rhea Ripley defeated Nia Jax over the weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event to retain her title. It will be fascinating to see who WWE has planned as Ripley's next challenger for the Women's World Championship.

