WWE Legend knew Triple H's protege would "do great things" (Exclusive)

WWE legend D'Lo Brown recently spoke about Triple H's protege during the Ruthless Aggression Era.

Batista debuted for WWE in 2002. By early 2003 he was a part of Triple H's iconic stable Evolution. He wasn't the only Triple H protege in the group, as Randy Orton was there too. Ric Flair acted as the mentor to Evolution.

The Animal started off as the muscle of the group, but he got over with the fans. By 2005, Batista had become a threat to The Game's World Heavyweight Championship. Batista won the Royal Rumble and set a date with the current WWE CCO in the main event of WrestleMania 21.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star won the title as his popularity launched into superstardom. D'Lo Brown appeared on the recent WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda and gave his opinion on working with Batista during his early days.

"It was good [when asked how it was working with Batista in 2002]. He was really learning a lot at that point. But you could tell he was nothing but, just wanted to absorb the knowledge and he was on a path of you know, he's going to go ahead and do great things. So it was cool being with Batista then," D'Lo Brown said.

Batista thanked Triple H and WWE recently

The former WWE Champion took to Instagram to express his gratitude towards the company and Triple H for how the WrestleMania 21 match played out.

“I can’t believe this is happening at this point. This happened so fast, where I went from being a guy in the background that they never had any big plans to being the top guy in the company, to now I’m the flagship. I’m out here holding the belt now, a lot of responsibility comes with that, and I just was so unprepared,” Bautista said.

The Hollywood star went on to call the King of Kings his mentor and credited him for grooming the Animal.

Batista had a highly successful career at the Stamford-based company. He is a two-time WWE Champion, a four-time World Heavyweight Champion, a four-time Tag Team Champion and a two-time Royal Rumble winner.

His last match for the company came in 2019 at WrestleMania 35 when he faced his former mentor in a No Holds Barred match with their careers on the line. Batista lost and subsequently announced his retirement from pro wrestling.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes