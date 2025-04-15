WWE legend "knows for sure" John Cena is turning babyface (Exclusive)

John Cena recently turned heel at WWE Elimination Chamber after performing as a babyface for two decades. In an exclusive interview, Kurt Angle explained how the 47-year-old's character could change again before he retires at the end of 2025.

On the March 17 episode of RAW, Cena tried to justify his heel turn by accusing WWE fans of bullying him throughout his career. He claimed to be in a "toxic, dysfunctional" relationship with the audience, including the company's young fanbase.

Angle competed in several legendary matches against Cena between 2002 and 2006. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, the Olympic gold medallist reacted to Cena turning against children who have supported him for so long. He also predicted that his former opponent would become a good guy again.

"It was surprising that they did it because John's been babyface for so long and the kids absolutely love him," Angle said. "I know he broke a lot of kids' hearts. It was kinda funny. It's not funny because I know the kids were heartbroken, but it's kinda hilarious that these poor little kids were crying for John Cena and we all know the business is a work. But I know for sure that John will eventually turn baby. He's not gonna retire as a heel." [5:45 – 6:17]

How John Cena earned WrestleMania 41 spot

On March 1, John Cena defeated CM Punk, Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, and Seth Rollins in an Elimination Chamber match. Following the bout, he joined forces with The Rock and rapper Travis Scott to attack Cody Rhodes.

Cena will challenge Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 on April 20. If the Hollywood star wins, he will become a record-breaking 17-time World Champion.

On the March 31 episode of RAW, Cena claimed his opponent manipulated his way to the top of the wrestling industry. He also accused The American Nightmare of stealing ideas from him to become a success.

