WATCH: WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle fires up fans at NFL game

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle appeared at the Pittsburgh Steelers game today to rally the fans before kickoff.

The Steelers battled the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh today. Despite their starting QB getting knocked out of the game with a concussion, the Steelers pulled off the upset and defeated Tampa 20-18.

Before the game started, Kurt Angle appeared on the field to wave the "terrible towel" in a rallying cry for Steelers fans. Kurt was also with his son to promote cancer awareness.

"My son Joseph and I led the incredible Pittsburgh Steelers Fans with the terrible towel twirl today, to promote cancer awareness. Go Steelers!! We’re gonna beat the @Buccaneers today!!!! #cancerawareness @steelers," tweeted Angle.

Kurt Angle @RealKurtAngle @steelers My son Joseph and I led the incredible Pittsburgh Steelers Fans with the terrible towel twirl today, to promote cancer awareness. Go Steelers!! We’re gonna beat the @Buccaneers today!!!! #cancerawareness My son Joseph and I led the incredible Pittsburgh Steelers Fans with the terrible towel twirl today, to promote cancer awareness. Go Steelers!! We’re gonna beat the @Buccaneers today!!!! #cancerawareness @steelers https://t.co/JyUhZglwoC

Kurt Angle believes John Cena is the greatest WWE Superstar ever

Kurt Angle recently appeared on an episode of RAW in his hometown of Pittsburgh. The Hall of Famer was ringside for a tag team match between Street Profits and Alpha Academy. Street Profits picked up the victory and tried to celebrate with Angle after the match, but Kurt opted to chug some milk instead.

John Cena also recently appeared on RAW to celebrate his 20 years with the company. Cena was on the June 27th edition of RAW and noted that when he returns, it will be for more than just one match.

Speaking on The Bubba Army Show, Angle explained why he believes that John Cena is the best of all time.

"[John] Cena, greatest WWE Superstar of all time. He’s the one with 16 world titles, all WWE world titles, no one else has done that." (From 27:38 to 27:47)

Trish Stratus also made an appearance on RAW when the red brand was in her hometown of Toronto. It will be interesting to see if any other legends pop up on television in the weeks ahead.

What was your favorite match of Kurt Angle's WWE career? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes