"I can tell them what not to do" - WWE Legend Lex Luger on the possibility of mentoring talent in NXT

WWE Legend Lex Luger spoke about the possibility of mentoring talent down in NXT.

Lex Luger was one of the strongest superstars of his time. Luger was Vince McMahon's favorite and there were plans to make him a world champion at SummerSlam. However, fans favored Bret Hart and wanted him to dethrone Yokozuna for the title.

During the 1994 Royal Rumble, Bret Hart and Luger both fell out of the ring together and became co-winners. Both stars went on to receive title shots at WrestleMania X. Luger was disqualified in his title match against Yokozuna, becoming the first man to win the Rumble but not win their title match.

Speaking to PWMania, Luger discussed the possibility of mentoring NXT talent:

“One of the things I do with my life now is I’m a wellness counselor. If, and when, they bring me around guys, it’s great and I’m always available to help and they know that. I’m there if ever needed for sure. I can tell them what not to do [laughs].” [H/T - PWMania]

Luger made a name for himself while working for WWE and WCW. It will be interesting to see the legend pass on a thing or two to the stars of tomorrow.

Lex Luger talked about how his WWE A&E Biography came around

The life of a WWE Superstar is not easy. On this journey, wrestlers go through immense pain and suffering to secure their spot at the top of the mountain. Several wrestlers have spoken about these issues and how it affected him in their biographies.

After years of working on the independent circuit, Luger began working with WWE on their Wellness policy for superstars. Speaking to PWMania, Luger discusses how the A&E biography came into existence:

“I don’t know the particulars. What I believe is the Icons content we were going to do ended up moving over to A&E. It’s going to be very similar, thankfully for the fans of the Icon video. We’re all very excited about it. I haven’t seen it in its entirety yet, only bits and pieces of it. I like surprises and I can’t wait to see it.” [H/T - PWMania]

In 2021, Luger completely lost the ability to independently move without a wheelchair. It will be interesting to hear stories about Luger's past in his upcoming biopic.

