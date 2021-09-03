"I'm the healthiest I have ever been" - WWE legend Lex Luger provides health update

Former WWE and WCW star Lex Luger says he is healthier now than at any other stage of his adult life.

Luger, 63, had one of the most impressive physiques in the wrestling business during his two decades as an in-ring competitor. He now requires the use of a wheelchair due to a serious neck and spine injury which caused him to suffer temporary paralysis in 2007.

Speaking on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, Luger clarified that his health is even better now compared to his days as a wrestler.

“Man, I don’t look the same but really looks can be deceiving,” Luger said. “I tell people, I’m the healthiest I have ever been. Talk about miracle of God. My check-ups, my doctors [say], ‘Other than your mobility issues you have, neurologically from your injury…’ My health and my blood work and my check-ups and my blood pressure, everything, they tell me, ‘You’re one of the healthiest 63 [year-old] guys I’ve ever had in my office.’ I’m on no medications… zippo. I am ridiculously healthy.”

Lex Luger was one of the most well-known wrestlers of the 1980s and 1990s. He co-won the 1994 Royal Rumble (w/ Bret Hart) during his time with WWE, while he held the WCW World Heavyweight Championship twice.

Lex Luger says he is "streamlined and redefined"

Meet my friend Clyde ready to push me into our lunch today. 96 yrs. young. Does cardio and weights 6 days a week. Heavily decorated Veteran who served in WW2,Korea and Vietnam. Incredible man who loves the Lord. Praise God for men and women like Clyde. A national treasure !! pic.twitter.com/CwpqzE8iCc — Lex Luger (@GenuineLexLuger) May 13, 2021

Billed at 270 pounds during his wrestling career, Lex Luger has lost over 100 pounds due to his paralysis.

The five-time WCW United States Champion went on to reassure fans that his physical transformation over the last 14 years is nothing to worry about.

“If you look at me and go, ‘Oh, wow, look at Lex, wow, you’re so skinny,’ and all that, I say, ‘I’ve been streamlined and redefined,’” Luger stated. “But health-wise, I’m the healthiest I have ever been in my adult life, to be honest with you, which I’m so thankful for that. That’s really a miracle as well.”

Lex Luger is set to be the subject of a WWE Icons documentary on the WWE Network this year. The episode was originally supposed to air on July 4 before it was removed from the schedule at short notice.

