WWE legend makes bold Paul Heyman claim after RAW segment with Cody Rhodes

Bully Ray, aka Bubba Ray Dudley in WWE, recently gave his thoughts on Paul Heyman's emotional segment with Cody Rhodes on RAW.

The in-ring promo featured stories about both men's relationship with Rhodes' late father, Dusty. At one stage, Heyman was reduced to tears while reflecting on the time he helped restore The American Dream's confidence.

Bully Ray made his name in the wrestling business in the 1990s in Heyman's ECW promotion. On Busted Open, the WWE legend said Monday's promo was among the best things Roman Reigns' special counsel has ever done:

"Of everything I've ever seen Paul Heyman do, whether that was with The Dangerous Alliance back in the day, whether that was ECW, whether that was him and Brock [Lesnar], him and [CM] Punk, him and Roman, that was my favorite piece of business I've ever seen Paul Heyman do last night," Bully Ray stated.

Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match last month to earn an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship opportunity at WrestleMania 39.

The former AEW Executive Vice President is scheduled to face Roman Reigns on April 1 or April 2. However, his opponent could change if Sami Zayn dethrones The Tribal Chief at Elimination Chamber on February 18.

Bully Ray clarifies his Cody Rhodes remarks before the Paul Heyman segment

Earlier this week, the WWE Hall of Famer said he wanted the WrestleMania 39 storyline to revolve around Cody Rhodes instead of Dusty.

Bully Ray still stands by his comments after watching Heyman's interaction with The American Nightmare on RAW:

"Just because I believe they might be leaning too much on Dusty or whatever, that doesn't mean I don't love the story. When I say that they're leaning too much on other things, these are concerns for a performer where we're putting other people first, as Heyman even said in his promo last night."

Former WWE writer Vince Russo also liked the verbal exchange, but he believes Sami Zayn's issues with Roman Reigns now feel like an afterthought.

