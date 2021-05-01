WWE legend makes a bold prediction about Daniel Bryan's next move 

Dutch Mantell has said that moving Daniel Bryan over to RAW could be a great move by WWE.

Daniel Bryan lost to Roman Reigns in the main event of WWE SmackDown last night. The loss means that the former world champion is now banished from the blue brand.

Dutch Mantell has also addressed the state of WWE right now. He said that Bruce Prichard, who is in-charge of both RAW and SmackDown, could be overextended because of having to write two shows. While discussing Daniel Bryan, he predicted that Bryan could be moving to RAW soon. Mantell said:

"He [Bruce Prichard] may be overextended. I mean, you can have too much, seriously. You can have all kinds of help but if you're trying to book that much TV, it all runs together after a while. I don't care who you are. I think their most pressing need is to get that RAW number back up and the best person to help them get it back up is Daniel Bryan. So I think if he went anywhere, he would go to RAW. But he could go to RAW and also work in NXT at the same time."

Dutch Mantell on WWE possibly starting an all women's show

Dutch Mantell also addressed Mick Foley's Tweet where he said that WWE needs to start an all women's brand. Mantell was asked if he felt it was a good idea and felt that it was. Mantell added that it didn't matter what anyone thought because it was basically Vince McMahon's opinion that mattered. Mantell explained:

"I do too. I really do because I think the guys, they're going to watch it. I think a lot of women would watch it too. That's what I think. Well, it doesn't matter what I think, it's what Vince thinks and what the people with the money think but I think it would be an investment worth looking into."

Dear Vince,



An all women’s brand NEEDS to happen in @WWE

Unless you want @AEW to beat you to the punch.



Sincerely,



Mick@VinceMcMahon — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 30, 2021

Dutch Mantell also shared an interesting story about Roddy Piper on this week's SmackTalk. Mantell revealed how Piper was once detained and handcuffed at a wrestling show. You can check out the details HERE.

