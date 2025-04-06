WWE legend makes first appearance since horrific accident

A legendary former WWE champion recently made their first appearance since being involved in a horrific accident. It is none other than Mick Foley.

The 59-year-old is one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle. The legend was recently involved in an unfortunate car accident. Following this, Mick Foley shared pictures of the wreckage and also said he was blessed that his former WWE peers, including Triple H and The Undertaker, reached out to him.

Although he isn't at 100%, the Hall of Famer recently announced that he will not miss any of his appearances in April, showcasing his dedication toward his fans.

Mick Foley made his first appearance at Dallas Vintage Toys since his horrific car accident. Following this, he took to Instagram to share some pictures from the event. In the caption of his post, the legend shared some good news, revealing that he was feeling better day by day.

The Hall of Famer also thanked everyone who attended the event to meet him and highlighted a young fan's get-well-soon card, writing that it meant a lot to him.

"FEELING BETTER EVERY DAY! Thank you again to so many of you who have reached out to check on my health and progress. It meant so much to me to receive this hand-crafted get-well card from a young fan. This was my first appearance since my accident, with an enthusiastic crowd at @dallasvintagetoys wishing me well. The older I get, the more I appreciate all of you!" he wrote.

Check out his post below:

WWE legend Mick Foley provided an update on his car accident on social media

After his horrific car accident, Mick Foley shared a picture of the wreckage on Facebook. The WWE legend wrote that he had no idea how he managed to survive, before adding that he was in the hospital and had a minor concussion.

"TOUGH DAY FOR MICK! I have no idea how I am still walking around after this accident. I’m in the hospital now, and I’m sore from my knees to my neck, including a minor concussion," he wrote.

It's good to see that Mick Foley is doing much better now. It will be interesting to see if the legend will show up in some capacity at WWE WrestleMania 41.

