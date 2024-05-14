WWE legend makes hilarious claim about his own career

Many WWE Legends and Hall of Famers are still operating under an old-school mentality. While most maintain a must-have social media presence these days, some veteran wrestlers never really caught on with the Internet fanbase's ways. A controversial star has just trolled fans in response to a key anniversary.

John Bradshaw Layfield and Rey Mysterio had more than a dozen singles bouts in WWE from 2003-2009, around 20 multi-man matches, and they teamed up on three occasions. Monday marked 20 years since JBL defeated Rey in the main event of the May 13, 2004 SmackDown in Reno, Nevada.

The Wrestling God took to X and reacted to a video post on the match, which also recalled Layfield bullying Mysterio and making ruthless comments about Eddie Guerrero's mother. This was 11 days after the El Paso live event where Layfield caused Guerrero's mother to have a storyline heart attack. Bradshaw is regarded as one of the toughest brawlers ever, but he trolled fans by declaring how good of a technician he was.

The 17-time WWE Hardcore Champion seemingly referenced the controversial 5-star ratings issued by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and made another bold declaration on how the Internet fans and "snowflakes" love him.

"All joking aside, I was such a great ring technician. No wonder I always got 5 stars on my matches and was an Internet darling. To this day, snowflakes love me," JBL wrote.

Mysterio actually wrestled the APA brawler in his last match. WrestleMania 25 saw the masked Superstar retire Layfield and capture the Intercontinental Championship in just 21 seconds. Despite retirement, JBL later made a one-night-only return in the 2014 Royal Rumble.

JBL gives major credit to Eddie Guerrero for WWE career

John Bradshaw Layfield had many memorable feuds in his Hall of Fame career, but the rivalry with Eddie Guerrero stands out.

Speaking to the Rosenberg Wrestling podcast earlier this month, The Wrestling God credited Latino Heat for getting the JBL character over, as fans were not buying it at first. Layfield declared that he owes 100% of his WWE career as JBL to Eddie.

"You know, when I say I owe Eddie Guerrero 100% of my career for JBL, I owe him 100%, you know," Layfield said.

Layfield went on with more praise for Guerrero. Their last TV singles bout took place on July 13, 2004, as Layfield retained the WWE Championship inside a Steel Cage. He also won their last two house show singles matches overseas that month. They last worked together on October 4, 2005, teaming with Christian for a loss to Chris Benoit, Batista, and Rey Mysterio.

