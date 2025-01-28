WWE legend makes shocking claim about Logan Paul after crowd heavily booed him on RAW

Logan Paul's return to WWE RAW seemingly did not go as planned, as he received massive backlash from fans. However, wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer praised the former United States Champion for enduring the heat and made a bold claim about the star.

Last night, The Maverick interrupted the intense exchange between Seth Rollins and Gunther. Upon his arrival, he declared his intention to enter the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble match and boldly said he might challenge The Ring General for the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 41.

On a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Tommy Dreamer praised Logan Paul for his ability to navigate a hostile crowd and effectively express his goals in a heated segment. The 53-year-old claimed that The Maverick's resilience and ability to articulate his ambitions demonstrate his potential to become a future WWE Champion.

Trending

"Logan Paul did something I loved. He stood his ground, he did not let anyone bother him," Dreamer said. "But the great ones can talk through a heated segment which Logan Paul did. And he stated his case as to why he is going to win the Royal Rumble and he is going to be the main event of WrestleMania, and the fans like I said, hate him. That's why I say Logan Paul will be your WWE Champion one day."

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

Expand Tweet

WWE veteran discusses interesting idea for Logan Paul

Vince Russo said The Maverick should have a manager in the Stamford-based promotion. The veteran writer spoke about the subject on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW.

Russo suggested a unique storyline for Logan Paul, proposing that Hulk Hogan become his manager. The veteran writer believed this would elevate the 29-year-old star to the status of the biggest heel in the company, particularly if he continues to fall short in matches due to his inexperience.

"Bro, could you imagine if they brought Hulk Hogan to manage Logan Paul? Can you imagine? Can you imagine that Logan Paul keeps falling short because he doesn't have years and years of experience? He hires a trainer and we don't know who the trainer is. Can you imagine the heat?" Russo said.

It will be interesting to see if Paul is poised to win this year's Royal Rumble and potentially headline WrestleMania in a world championship match.

Please credit Busted Open and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback