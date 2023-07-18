WWE legend Mark Henry makes emotional statement about his son Jacob; shares recent achievement he made despite injury 

WWE legend Mark Henry took to Twitter and made an emotional statement about his son Jacob's achievement despite an injury.

Mark Henry first appeared in WWE (then WWF) on the March 11, 1996 episode of RAW. He became one of the most decorated superstars of the business and was known for his incredible strength. He made a big name for himself by winning several titles, including ECW Championship once, World Heavyweight Championship once, and European Championship once. After retiring from pro wrestling, he now works as a commentator, coach, and talent scout of AEW.

Recently the WWE Hall of Famer took to Twitter to post an emotional message for his son and appreciated him for winning his first qualifier match at the national championships despite sustaining an injury early in the bout.

"I am very proud of my son, Jacob, Todd, Henry. Jacob had his first qualifier match at the national championships and won. What I’m proud of his he suffered an injury early in the match and continue to fight through the pain to victory. God got the glory! Amen!" Henry wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

TheMarkHenry @TheMarkHenry 🏿! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I am very proud of my son, Jacob, Todd, Henry. Jacob had his first qualifier match at the national championships and won. What I’m proud of his he suffered an injury early in the match and continue to fight through the pain to victory. God got the glory! Amen🏿! @BustedOpenRadio

Former WWE Superstar Mark Henry said Bloodline member Paul Heyman is "unadulterated evil"

In a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry said Roman Reigns doesn't feel any guilt behind turning The Usos against each other and claimed that Paul Heyman is an unadulterated evil and is behind all of this.

"Roman is Darth Vader. He feels no guilt behind turning a brother against a brother. He feels no guilt in pushing his own family in the face and saying you disgust me," said Henry. "Who does that? Evil. Paul Heyman is pure, unadulterated evil. Everywhere he's ever been, from Punk to Lesnar, all the way up to now. Even the videos, you remember the videos that they showed where he was with the Headshrinkers? What was Paul doing? Evil!"

Paul Heyman @HeymanHustle THE WISEMAN ACKNOWLEDGES HIS TRIBAL CHIEF



-- and so should you!

Fans want to see what all WWE has in store for the Bloodline saga and if Solo Sikoa would be the next Tribal Chief managed by Paul Heyman. Only time will tell what will happen.

What do you think about Solo Sikoa as the next Tribal Chief? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here