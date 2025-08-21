WWE legend Maryse shows off new look; completely unrecognizable

Maryse is one of the most talked-about female stars in WWE history. She is a former two-time Divas Champion in the Stamford-based company and has been part of some major storylines during her time in the company.The star, who is married to The Miz, was known for her stylish presentation on screen, where she impressed fans with her beauty. She recently took to Instagram to share a picture showing off her new look, where she looked completely unrecognisable.The French Canadian made her WWE debut in 2006. She was the second Divas Champion, winning the title in December 2008 after defeating Michelle McCool on an episode of SmackDown. She had held the title for 216 days, which was the longest Divas title reign for quite some time until AJ Lee surpassed it.She shared a recent picture on Instagram, which received praise from fans online. She had trimmed her iconic long hair and is now going with a shorter length hairstyle. Many fans posted on social media that she looked unrecognisable in the picture, as she's always been seen with her long hair.Check out the picture below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans loved this new look of Maryse and left a lot of sweet comments for her. It'll be interesting to see when the former Divas Champion makes her next WWE appearance. Her last WWE match was the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match.Maryse shared her thoughts after Hulk Hogan's passingThe passing of WWE legend Hulk Hogan left the wrestling world in shock. Many fans and WWE Superstars alike shared their tributes to the Hulkster after his passing.Maryse took to Instagram to share the story of her meeting with Hulk Hogan after she was eliminated from Divas Search.&quot;I had just been eliminated from the Diva Search that night, and I was feeling crushed. I walked into the TV hotel after RAW in Cleveland, heels on, dragging two giant suitcases up the stairs because there was no elevator and suddenly, I felt a hand on my left. It was Hulk, grabbing one of my bags, helping me the rest of the way,&quot; Maryse wrote.Hogan's contributions to the wrestling world are undeniable. It is heartwarming to see the former Divas Champion pay her respects to the late legend.