WWE legend is a "massive fan" of Sami Zayn's one major quality

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn pulled off a big win to retain his Intercontinental Championship at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. Now, legendary wrestling personality Eric Bischoff has opened up about the match and the 39-year-old star's victory over Chad Gable and Bronson Reed.

At the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia, The Underdog from the Underground put his IC title on the line in a Triple Threat Match. In the closing moments of the contest, Otis accidentally hit a massive clothesline on Master Gable, which led to Zayn pinning Bronson Reed to retain his championship.

While speaking on a recent edition of the 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff praised the former Bloodline member for being "super creative," inside the squared circle. The 69-year-old WWE legend spoke about working with Sami Zayn back in 2019 when he served as the executive director for Friday Night SmackDown.

"I'm just a massive fan of Sami Zayn. I got to work with Sami a little bit back in 2019, and just an amazingly fun guy to work with, because he's super creative; I mean, he's a very, very creative guy," he said. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

The WWE legend also mentioned that The Underdog from the Underground understands how psychology and emotions are portrayed in a match. Eric Bischoff added:

"I don't know if he learned it natural, or if he was born with the gift, or he's worked at the gift, or a combination of the two. But he really understands psychology and how to get the most emotion out of a scene, out of a match, out of a backstage situation. I just think the world of him, so obviously I was a big fan of the match because of him." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Chad Gable took out Sami Zayn on WWE RAW

On this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, Master Gable gathered with Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri of the Alpha Academy to discuss what went down at King and Queen of the Ring.

The former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion removed his belt to punish Otis for his actions, but Durpi stopped him. However, Gable told her to leave his ring. Before things could get worse, Sami Zayn joined the fray and explained to Otis why he shouldn't take nonsense from the leader of Alpha Academy.

Chad Gable could not take Sami interfering in Alpha Academy's business and he brutally attacked the WWE Intercontinental Champion. The 38-year-old star also posed with Zayn's IC title before exiting the ring. The potential alliance between The Creed Brothers and Chad Gable has fans eagerly awaiting the official confirmation.