WWE legend Mick Foley sends a warning out to his fans

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has been retired from in-ring wrestling for a while now. Although fans have seen him make appearances at wrestling shows in the past, he recently warned fans about one such event.

While Foley is still signed with WWE, the star does not really make appearances for them anymore. He does, however, often appear for shows like WWE's Most Wanted Treasures. The last time he arrived in the company, he was attacked by Bray Wyatt, who appeared as The Fiend on RAW.

The legend has also faced several health issues in the recent past. Arn Anderson shared that Foley was hurting a lot now, and while he enjoyed being around the business, he was "crippled up."

"Well you say, 'How is he not hurt and injured?' He is. You don't see it, he doesn't let you see it... I don't think he would be offended if I let the cat out of the bag. He is crippled up. He just enjoys so much still being around the business," said Anderson.

Now, with Foley retired from wrestling and away from the ring, he is still a big name and an attraction. Apparently, a promotion tried to take advantage of that by putting his name up for their upcoming "Pitfighter" event in San Diego.

Mick Foley spotted this, and either he or his team put out a statement about it, sending a warning to his fans that he was not associated with the promotion in any shape or form.

"🚨WARNING SAN DIEGO🚨 Mick’s image is being featured on an upcoming event called Pitfighter. Mick is not affiliated with this promotion nor will he be at this event."

Mick Foley himself was featured on the most recent episode of WWE's Most Wanted Treasures tonight alongside Drew McIntyre, Lita, Booker T, and others.

