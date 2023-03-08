WWE legend mocks Bayley ahead of in-ring return

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently mocked Bayley on Twitter ahead of their six-woman tag team clash.

Last week on RAW, Trish Stratus made a surprise return to help Becky Lynch and Lita win their match against Damage CTRL. On the latest edition of the red brand, Status, Lynch, and Lita were confronted by Damage CTRL, who were upset by the outcome of last week's match. This led to the six women confirming their tag team bout at WrestleMania.

Ahead of the high-profile encounter, Stratus took to Twitter to state that she has punched her ticket to WrestleMania. To this, Bayley replied that she punched the ticket in her face and wanted to send her back to retirement.

The seven-time women's champion was quick to correct her by saying that it was her right hand that did the punching.

"No that wasn't the ticket that was my right hand," Stratus wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

Vince Russo came down hard on Bayley and Damage CTRL

Ever since winning the women's tag team titles, Damage CTRL hasn't been defending the belts as often as fans would've liked to see.

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was critical of the group on a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW. He said that Damage CTRL don't put one single a** in a seat.

"Damage CTRL, they've done nothing with these titles. They could not get these titles off of these girls soon enough. As they said in the old days, 'you have to put a** in seats.' Those girls did not put one a** in a seat. They stuck with them because of NXT things. They're good little hands and they're great workers, and guess what, nobody cares." [6:00 - 6:35]

It remains to be seen how Lita and Becky Lynch's championship reign will pan out and whether Bayley and co. will get the better of them and Trish Stratus at WrestleMania.

What did you make of Lita and Becky Lynch's win? Sound off in the comments section below.

