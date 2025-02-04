WWE legend names 'the star' of Royal Rumble 2025; it's not Jey Uso

Jey Uso may have won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble, but WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has named another athlete as 'the star' of the 30-Man Battle Royal. The mystery man is Jey's cousin, Jacob Fatu.

Jacob Fatu entered at number 12 and lasted for 24 minutes and 16 seconds before Braun Strowman eliminated him. The two had a brief program before Saturday's premium live event at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Fatu had decimated Strowman at Saturday Night's Main Event. The former WWE Universal Champion got some measure of revenge at the Rumble.

On a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry singled out The Samoan Werewolf's performance and how much it evoked curiosity in fans. Henry noted that Jacob interacted with some major players in the game, and those moments got good reactions from the Indianapolis crowd:

"To have Jacob Fatu go face-to-face with six guys that he can go and work with — and did you notice every time Jacob went face-to-face with somebody, the crowd went 'Ohhh!' Man, everybody wanted [to see it]. Jacob was the star of the Rumble until the last six guys," Mark Henry said. [From 4:57 to 5:29]

The Samoan Werewolf has been receiving a strong push on SmackDown ever since Solo Sikoa mysteriously disappeared. Sikoa lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns and wanted nothing to do with anything, simply walking out.

Is Jacob Fatu vs. Solo Sikoa in the cards for WWE WrestleMania 41?

Since his WWE debut in June 2024, Jacob Fatu has served as Solo Sikoa's Enforcer in The Bloodline. Despite winning the WWE Tag Team Championship with Tama Tonga at one point, he obeyed Sikoa's orders to relinquish the belt to Tonga Loa so he could fulfill his duties as the former Head of the Table's Enforcer.

On his podcast, Notsam Wrestling, wrestling analyst Sam Roberts wondered if the creative team is waiting for the precise moment to strike The Samoan Werewolf with the return of Solo Sikoa:

"I think we're in for more from Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu. Eventually, after that's over, Solo Sikoa comes back," Roberts said.

Braun Strowman was recently transferred to SmackDown. He stands as a formidable foe to Jacob Fatu. Mark Henry believes Fatu has to either put up or shut up with Strowman, as The Monster of All Monsters would give the former WWE Tag Team Champion a run for his money.

