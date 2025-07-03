WWE legend Natalya suddenly sends a message to AEW champion Mercedes Mone ahead of Evolution 2025

Natalya took to her social media account to send a message to the reigning AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone ahead of the all-women's Evolution 2 Premium Live Event.

The WWE legend posted an image of her with Mone (aka Sasha Banks) and Bayley from the first Evolution back in 2018, when history was made. This was the first-ever all-women's PLE in WWE history.

"The first Evolution," Natalya wrote in the caption, using a few emojis as well in this nostalgic post. Mercedes Mone is no longer part of WWE and competes for AEW.

Back in 2018, the three female stars had teamed up to defeat The Riott Squad in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match. Natalya and Bayley are expected to be part of the show this year as well.

Mercedes Mone, Bayley, and Natalya at Evolution in 2018 [Credit: Mercedes on Instagram]

Mercedes Mone shares excitement about Evolution 2

The AEW star will not be part of the premium live event this year, but she is sure not to miss it, going by her reaction to the event. The AEW TBS Champion successfully defended her title at AEW Dynamite 300 against Mira Shirakawa and then commented on the upcoming Evolution 2 PLE.

The former WWE star said that 'it was about time' the company brought the event back and shared her excitement about the show.

"I think it's about time; they waited way too long to have an all-women's pay-per-view, but I love and will always be a big advocate for women's wrestling, so I am excited for that," Mone said.

WWE has yet to finalize the match card for the event, but as announced Monday night on RAW, a Battle Royal will take place, with the winner getting a world title shot at Clash in Paris on August 31. In addition, the current Women's World Champion IYO SKY will be in action and will defend her title against former champion Rhea Ripley.

