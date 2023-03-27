WWE Legend on the new woman in Vince McMahon's life and why she might be the reason for his drastic new look (Exclusive)

You just can't keep Vince McMahon out of the news! During a recent edition of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell claimed that McMahon's fresh look might be due to his possible new romantic interest.

As reported earlier, Vince McMahon was on RAW a few weeks ago to support John Cena as the Franchise Player appeared to set up his WrestleMania match.

The WWE Chairman grabbed all the headlines as sources revealed that he was sporting a "creepy little mustache" and dyed hair, with many claiming he resembled the iconic Gomez Addams character from The Addams Family.

While we don't have any photos of his drastic appearance change, talent and personnel were stunned to see Vince McMahon with facial hair as he's maintained a clean-shaven look for most of his career.

Dutch Mantell, however, felt that McMahon might have decided to grow a mustache to impress the new woman in his life. In case you didn't know, the 77-year-old wrestling booker was spotted with a mystery woman several months ago, and Mantell believed she might be the reason for Vince doing something that he's seemingly never done before:

"Him growing a mustache; I'll have to think about this. There has got to be a reason for it. There's probably a woman in Vince's life right now since he is not living with Linda," claimed Dutch Mantell. "He is still married, right? Well, I'm sure there is a woman in his life that may like it. And so, he grew it out." [From 1:53 onwards]

Vince McMahon was spotted with his reported new partner following his WWE retirement

The announcement of McMahon's resignation from WWE in July 2022 sent shockwaves across professional wrestling. He kept a low profile following the shocking development until he was seen alongside an unidentified woman in November having dinner at a restaurant in New York City.

It's interesting to note that McMahon was also spotted with the same lady during his 77th birthday party, but no details were disclosed regarding her identity.

While Vince McMahon is technically still married to Linda McMahon, the couple have reportedly not lived together for years. It looks like Vince may have found a new partner amidst several serious allegations against him, which could not prevent him from being reinstated onto WWE's Board of Directors in January 2023.

As things stand, Vince McMahon has no creative power in the company, but fans and pundits fear that could gradually change as we move beyond WrestleMania season.

What are your honest opinions on VKM's current WWE status and future? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes