WWE legend opens up on how his dream match with John Cena almost happened during retirement tour (Exclusive)

WWE star John Cena is on the last leg of his retirement tour. The star has just a few more dates remaining this year before he hangs up his boots.

Ad

During this final run, the Cenation Leader has rehashed some of his most epic rivalries over the years. He faced Randy Orton, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, and AJ Styles in singles matches. He also worked with some promising stars like Logan Paul, and Sami Zayn.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter, legendary wrestler and Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam detailed that he was in talks with the company about a possible match against John Cena. He revealed that the company wanted the ECW original to face Cena in Philadelphia, possibly. He was, however, unsure if the higher management had spoken to John about the possible matchup.

Ad

Trending

"I don't know if they talked to John about it. One of the times when I was talking to someone about it. Can't remember if it was Paul (Heyman) or Paul (Levesque) in this conversation. Either way, they were like if John wants to do it, boom, it's a shoe in. We just need to sell it to him. So I don't know if John was aware of it or not. But I was talking to the office about doing it and was told if we're in Philly, it's like boom, shoe in. If we don't do Philly on his retirement tour, then that doesn't mean we can't do it. We just got to think about it and figure it out."

Ad

Ad

John Cena has less than five dates left on his farewell tour. His last match will take place on December 13, 2025, at Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington, D.C.

If you use the quotes form this piece, remember to embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences