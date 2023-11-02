WWE legend opens up about being nervous about botching Royal Rumble finish

A WWE legend has revealed that he was worried about botching the finish of the 1994 Royal Rumble.

Lex Luger was originally a football player before making the transition to wrestling. The legend never captured a major title in WWE but was a huge part of the Monday Night Wars. He won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship twice during his time with the promotion.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Lex Luger discussed the finish to the 1994 Royal Rumble in which he tied with Bret "The Hitman" Hart as both men were eliminated at the same time. Luger admitted that both he and Hart were nervous about the finish to the 1994 Royal Rumble match, but The Hitman somehow made it work:

"Oh it was really cool, but we were nervous because we did a walkthrough with Vince (McMahon) in the ring beforehand. My work was always fundamentals, I didn't do a lot of the incredible stuff we see now. I had never gone over the ropes backward before. And I had Bret going with me, I was kind of nervous. But Bret, man, he is obviously one of the best technical wrestlers of all time. He comes at me like a spider monkey, and I don't know how he landed us both at the same time," said Lex Luger. [From 50:41 - 51:24]

Luger added that Vince McMahon jumped out of his chair after the finish and that the technical team couldn't tell which star's feet hit the ground first, even after slowing the footage down.

Former WWE star Lex Luger on how he decided to go to WCW

Lex Luger made the jump from WWE to WCW after having a conversation with Sting.

During his interview on The Bump, Lex Luger explained how a casual conversation with Sting led to him deciding to join WCW back in the day. Sting put Luger in contact with Eric Bischoff, and a couple of weeks later, he showed up in WCW:

"I planned on re-signing, and Sting and I had a casual conversation on the phone. He found out that I was not under contract anymore, I had given my three month notice. He goes 'Wait a second, you're not under contract with WWE, you are working for them you are on their TV?'. I go, 'Yeah, well, we are going to work it out'. He told Eric Bischoff, Eric Bischoff and I met at Sting's house, and a couple of weeks later I walked out with the big white shirt. [From 52:51 - 53:13]

Lex Luger stepped away from the ring in 2006 after a very memorable career. It will be interesting to see if the legend will make any more appearances for the company moving forward.

