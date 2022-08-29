[Watch] WWE Legend pays his respects to Eddie Guererro in emotional video

Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio were famously close friends, with the two stars sharing the ring in WWE on numerous occasions.

Guerrero tragically passed away in November 2005 due to acute heart failure, leaving behind a legacy and list of accomplishments and beautiful memories. The WWE Hall of Famer is responsible for influencing a whole generation of today's stars and is remembered cheerfully.

Mysterio also still misses his dearest friend to this day as he visited his grave to pay respects in a touching video. The Master of the 619 opened up about missing Guerrero and shared how proud he'd be of Dominik if he was still here:

"I miss you and I wish you were still here. I know you'd be so proud of Dominik, we talk about you all the time. You inspired so many of us, I love you for that," Rey Mysterio said.

The WWE Rivals series, currently airing on AETV as part of Superstar Sunday, recently gave a rundown of Guerrero and Mysterio's feuds throughout the years. Both stars knew how to create magic in the ring together and have had several entertaining matches.

Rey Mysterio recalled having to break WWE Kayfabe for Dominik amidst 2005 feud against Eddie Guerrero

Rey Mysterio is certainly one of the best Superstars to ever grace the WWE ring but is also a family man.

Dominik landed in some trouble in school back in 2005 over a controversial feud. Rey chose to act as a father rather than protect the business.

The controversial feud in question was the 2005 Summerslam rivalry against Eddie Guerrero over who was Dominik's real father. The former WWE Champion recalled having to explain the situation to Dominik's teachers in an interview with Fox News:

"I remember talking to one of his teachers and I know Dominik was getting harassed constantly," Rey Mysterio said. "They were a bit concerned about the situation, about him being in the middle of a situation that was uncomfortable. But after one of his teachers approached him and said, 'is everyone OK at home? Are you sure, Dominik? Is there anything we can do to help?' After Dom told me that, I remember approaching the teacher and telling her as you know this is all part of the entertainment business. Nothing that is happening on TV is real. So, everything is OK no worries."

