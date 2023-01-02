WWE legend pitches wild idea for Vince McMahon's rumored return to the company (Exclusive)

Bull Ray recently stated that if WWE were to bring Vince McMahon back to the company, they should have him work as an in-ring talent.

McMahon stepped down as WWE's CEO in July 2022 amid several allegations. Soon after, his daughter Stephanie McMahon and son-in-law Triple H assumed power as the Co-Chairwoman and Chief Content Officer of the promotion, respectively. However, if a recent report is to be believed, things could shake up again as McMahon is rumored to be making a comeback to WWE.

In a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray pitched an interesting idea for Vince McMahon's return. The former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion feels that if WWE and Triple H were looking at bringing back the 77-year-old, it must be as an in-ring talent.

"If they brought him back, I'd bring him back in-ring," said Bull Ray. [4:38 - 4:40]

As bizarre as Bully Ray's idea sounds on paper, it's sure to create ripples across the globe if it materializes.

Vince Russo thinks Vince McMahon might try mounting a WWE comeback in 2023

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo discussed the chances of Vince McMahon returning to WWE. Russo stated that with reports surfacing about McMahon thinking he received "bad advice" to step down, he wouldn't be surprised to see the latter trying to return in 2023.

"Well, bro, you seeing now with some recent comments... he can't even fathom it. It's finally starting to settle in that he stepped away and now everything I'm reading is he thinks he made a mistake and he thinks he should've never stepped away and he thinks that he took some bad advice. If that is the way he is talking, I would not be the least bit surprised to at least see him attempt to make a comeback in 2023," said Vince Russo.

🇦🇷🇲🇦 #FreePalestine @lariatoooooo And to end this crazy year Vince McMahon reportedly feels he left too soon and wants to return to WWE And to end this crazy year Vince McMahon reportedly feels he left too soon and wants to return to WWE https://t.co/pJnlaqjA7a

One could only imagine how humongous a pop Vince McMahon could generate if he unexpectedly showed up on WWE's programming.

Do you think McMahon could return to WWE in any shape or form in 2023? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

