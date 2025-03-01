WWE legend points to Tiffany Stratton's golden opportunity at Elimination Chamber 2025

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton has become too popular to continue as a heel. The company has booked her in a tag team contest at Elimination Chamber: Toronto, with hometown hero Trish Stratus.

The Hall of Famer will be cheered in the match, as evident in her appearance on SmackDown last night. But Bully Ray feels that WWE should resist booking The Buff Barbie as the sympathetic babyface.

On Busted Open, Ray pointed to the golden opportunity Triple H & Co. have to give Tiffany Stratton an explosive babyface moment. He proposed a scenario where Trish Stratus gets beaten to a pulp, only for Stratton to receive the hot tag and clean house:

"I hope they do not do—heat on Tiffany, hot tag to Trish," Bully Ray said. "Reverse it. Heat on Trish, hot tag to Tiffany. Tiffany is the star. Get so much heat on Trish, so much sympathy, that they are begging to see Tiffany," he added. [From 14:10 to 14:28]

Bully Ray believes that, unlike before, WWE has begun to pay heed to the fans, so this scenario is plausible, and they should.

Why does Bully Ray want Tiffany Stratton to be portrayed as 'the star' at Elimination Chamber: Toronto?

In the last decade, Vince McMahon had heavily relied on retired or semi-retired WWE Superstars to sell premium live event tickets. Bully Ray is against this.

A similar situation has recently occurred, as The Rock has been plunged into WrestleMania season's top storyline involving Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. This evoked curiosity among fans, as a singles bout between the two was teased in April 2024. However, Ray feels this should not be the direction WWE heads toward.

Perhaps this could be the reason he would rather see Tiffany Stratton get the spotlight over Toronto's own Trish Stratus.

"I believe that what they are doing now in the WWE, they don't need [The Rock] for that. And there's going to come a time in WWE where they're going to have to stop relying on the Rocks, the Austins, and the Undertakers of the world."

As seen in the clip above, WWE has been heavily promoting The Final Boss' segment at Elimination Chamber: Toronto with The American Nightmare. Interestingly, Dwayne Johnson supposedly shut down the possibility of a singles bout at WrestleMania 41.

Please credit the original source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you're taking quotes from this article.

