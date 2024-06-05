WWE legend praises Bron Breakker after his victory over current champion on RAW

WWE legend Bully Ray recently praised Bron Breakker after his victory over Ricochet on Monday Night RAW. Breakker was called up to the main roster in early 2024.

Breakker's main roster journey began in February when Nick Aldis confirmed he had joined the blue brand. The following week, he defeated Dante Chen before moving to RAW as part of the 2024 Draft.

On Twitter/X, Bully Ray praised the former NXT Champion, sending a short message in the process.

"Breakker is no f**n joke. Intensity in ten cities!!!!!!!!!" wrote Ray.

Check out Bully Ray's tweet here.

Bully Ray believes Bron Breakker shouldn't challenge for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Bully Ray has claimed that Bron Breakker shouldn't be challenging for the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, as it was too soon for him to be in that position.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Ray stated WWE should focus on building up Breakker as a legitimate threat before putting him in marquee matches. He said:

"Nah, way too soon. I agree with your original assessment. You don't throw a guy into the World Heavyweight Championship picture. There are very few and far between Goldbergs of the world. It worked with Goldberg. I gotta tell you, it could've worked with Wardlow also in AEW. But, hopefully, with Bron, it's a classic case of a slow build and turn him into a monster. Most of the time when WWE handles a talent correctly, that's what's involved. Slow and steady wins the race. Very rarely does anything happen overnight."

Bron Breakker is a former two-time NXT Champion and a former one-time NXT Tag Team Champion. He held the tag team titles with Baron Corbin before the duo went their separate paths as part of the 2024 Draft.

On the upcoming edition of RAW, Breakker will face Ilja Dragunov in a singles match. A potential Triple Threat Match between Breakker, Dragunov, and Ricochet could be in the works for Clash at the Castle: Scotland.

