WWE legend wants Triple H to bring him back to TV

WWE legend The Boogeyman is pushing for a return to the company.

The former superstar took part in the fourth season of Tough Enough and made his main roster debut on the October 14, 2005 edition of SmackDown. He is best known for showing up unexpectedly and eating worms.

Following his release in 2009, The Boogeyman made sporadic appearances on television and signed a new deal with WWE earlier this year. The 57-year-old thanked former CEO Vince McMahon for the contract in a since-deleted tweet.

The Boogeyman recently took to Twitter to announce that he wants to make a comeback. He tweeted out several photos and videos with the caption demanding that WWE bring The Boogeyman back to television.

"Bring Boogeyman Back To TV,"

BOOGEYMAN @realboogey Bring Boogeyman Back To Tv Bring Boogeyman Back To Tv https://t.co/QC6Efklbhf

The WWE Universe reacts to The Boogeyman's tweet

Wrestling fans responded to the 5 and many would be excited if The Boogeyman popped back up in the company. One fan claimed that The Boogeyman and Bray Wyatt would have a great feud in the company. Wyatt is one of the names rumored to be unveiled as the White Rabbit in the near future.

Ryan @Stonerslothxx



Thank you for all you've done in the biz and all the times I've cringed watching you enjoy your worm meals. Great preformer. @realboogey I could totally totally see you and bray having an amazing faction or match plus we are CRAVING a misfit gimmick in WWE boogyman COME TO GET EM!Thank you for all you've done in the biz and all the times I've cringed watching you enjoy your worm meals. Great preformer. @realboogey I could totally totally see you and bray having an amazing faction or match plus we are CRAVING a misfit gimmick in WWE boogyman COME TO GET EM! Thank you for all you've done in the biz and all the times I've cringed watching you enjoy your worm meals. Great preformer.

Another Twitter user joked that The Boogeyman is the White Rabbit.

Another wrestling fan revealed that he's still bitter over not getting a chance to see him battle The Undertaker during his career.

Several fans claimed that The Boogeyman would fit in well with All Elite Wrestling nowadays. One Twitter user even suggested that he could have a "dream match" with AEW star Danhausen.

Triple H has taken over the promotion's creative as the company's Chief Content Officer. Former superstars Kurt Angle and Trish Stratus have made appearances for the company since The Game gained power. It will be interesting to see if The Boogeyman shows up as Halloween is just around the corner.

Do you want to see The Boogeyman return to the company? Share your opinion in the comments section below.

