WWE Legend reacts to fan asking how a segment didn't get the company sued

WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) has reacted to a fan questioning how the company got away with him trolling people in a segment.

JBL swiftly gained notoriety as a top heel in his prime years, winning the WWE Championship. Following the 2002 brand expansion, Layfield's "Bradshaw" gimmick was upgraded by focusing more on the wrestler's Texas background. The Hall of Famer relished the heel persona and captured his sole world championship in 2004, defeating Eddie Guerrero in a Texas Bull Rope Match.

During the feud, the former WWE Champion was involved in a segment in which he wandered into an open field and sent Mexicans back to their land. He was portrayed as an "anti-Mexican, American" gimmick, and the fans loved his work.

However, in a recent tweet by Public Enemies Podcast, they questioned why the Stamford-based company was not being sued for JBL's racist moniker. The 56-year-old legend fired back and stated that whatever fans see on television is just a character played on-screen, solely for entertainment.

"Cause it's a work? A tv show? Btw, damn I was good," JBL wrote.

You can check out his tweet below:

JBL is gladly ready for the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Chief Content Officer Triple H announced the creation of a new World Heavyweight Championship and stated that the title would be held by whatever brand Roman Reigns is not drafted to.

On May 27, a World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned during the Night of Champions premium live event in Saudi Arabia, according to Triple H.

JBL last appeared in the 2014 Royal Rumble match, and his most recent singles battle was a loss to Rey Mysterio in 21 seconds at WrestleMania XXV.

When a WWE fan requested that Layfield come out of retirement to compete for the World Heavyweight Championship, the Hall of Famer enthusiastically accepted the challenge.

"I'm in," he wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

The 56-year-old may make one more appearance for the company. JBL would make an interesting World Heavyweight Champion, and the superstar who dethroned the Hall of Famer would become an overnight sensation.

Do you think JBL should return for the new World Heavyweight Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes