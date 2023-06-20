WWE legend reacts to qualifying for upcoming Money in the Bank Ladder Match

The Money in the Bank Ladder Match has got a new entrant as WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus joins the women's MITB.

On the latest episode of RAW, Trish Stratus took on Raquel Rodriguez in a Money in the Bank qualifying match. The former won with a little help from none other than her arch-rival Becky Lynch. The Man attacked Trish Stratus, which led to her win via disqualification.

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus are currently involved in a feud. They faced each other at WWE Night of Champions, where Trish came out on top with help from Zoey Stark. Stark hid under the ring and attacked The Man as soon as she got the chance, leading to Trish winning the match.

Trish, Lita, and Becky were friends before WWE WrestleMania 39. In the following weeks, the Hall of Famer betrayed Lita and Becky, which started a feud between The Man and Trish Stratus.

Who have qualified for WWE Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match?

Becky Lynch, Zelina Vega, Bayley, IYO SKY, Zoey Stark, and Trish Stratus have all qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Although the match is still not set as Bayley will put her spot on the line against Shotzi, thanks to her teammate IYO SKY who accepted the challenge on her behalf. Now The Role Model will face off against Shotzi in another qualifier for MITB in this week's SmackDown episode.

Becky Lynch promised that if she could not secure the briefcase, she would make sure Zoey Stark and Trish Stratus won't win either.

Who do you think will win in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match? Let us know in the comments section below.

