WWE legend recalls making John Cena and Bobby Lashley kiss his feet

During the recent For the Love of Wrestling event in the UK, former World Heavyweight Champion Booker T opened up about the time when John Cena and Bobby Lashley kissed his feet on WWE TV.

The Hall of Famer experienced his best run as a singles competitor in WWE after adopting the "King Booker" persona in 2006. While Booker showcased his versatility as a performer, his act was ably aided by his wife Sharmell, William Regal, and Fit Finlay.

Booker T admitted that he was grateful to have worked with Regal and Finlay, who played important roles in the entertaining "royal court" segments.

While answering questions at FTLOW III, Booker T looked back at his time as WWE's kayfabe King and how, with the help of Finlay and Regal, he made John Cena and Bobby Lashley kiss his feet during their feuds.

"From the flipside, for me, my favorite was two people I never thought I'd get the chance to work with from this perspective, and that would be Fit Finlay and William Regal. I'll tell you, we could not have been the King and Queen without the court! And those two guys, they'd beat the hell out of people! We made John Cena bow down and kiss my feet! We made Bobby Lashley kiss my feet! And those guys, man, they were like the best as for my side, in my court." [8:20 - 9:00]

Sharmell on her favorite person to work with in WWE

Booker T's stint as the King would not have been half as effective without his real-life partner being by his side. "Queen Sharmell" complimented her husband's gimmick and, during the recent Q&A session, was asked about who she enjoyed working the most with in WWE.

Most fans would remember The Boogeyman terrorizing Sharmell on WWE programming, but backstage, she thoroughly enjoyed interacting with the man behind the twisted character, Martin Wright.

Booker's rivalry with The Boogeyman happened before he won the King of the Ring tournament in 2006, and Sharmell - despite being haunted by the worm-eating star in kayfabe - had fond memories of her sharing the screen with Wright.

"My favorite person to work with was the person I was also the most terrified of, and that was Boogeyman!" said the Hall of Famer. [8:00 - 8:19]

Did you like the King Booker gimmick? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

Recommended Video Secret behind Brock Lesnar ATTACKING Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW revealed

Poll : 0 votes