What is WWE Hall of Famer Queen Sharmell doing now?

Queen Sharmell and her husband Booker T appeared on the latest WWE RAW episode to announce the second round of draft picks. Sharmell is well-known in the realm of professional wrestling. She had a tremendous influence on the profession as a former wrestler and manager, both inside and outside the ring.

Sharmell has kept herself busy ever since her departure from WWE in 2007. Booker T and his wife started their own independent wrestling promotion in 2005 to help bring up new talent in Houston, Texas. Reality of Wrestling continues to thrive to this day and has produced several promising talents, including current NXT star Roxanne Perez.

Sharmell has also moved forward with her acting career and has been cast in television series like Chicago PD and Mike. In 2022, Queen Sharmell was rightfully inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

She came to prominence after she was signed to WCW and initially recruited as one of the Nitro Girl dancers. Eventually, she was able to transition into an on-screen role as the manager for various wrestlers, including Booker T. Queen Sharmell continued to manage Booker T in WWE, and assisted him in his career-long pursuit of numerous championships.

On a podcast called Brisco and Bradshaw, the former world heavyweight champion discussed a conversation he had with Vince McMahon. Booker T was in the process of pulling away from the company in order to focus on his personal life and his wife, but McMahon suggested he do the complete opposite.

"I told Vince [McMahon] I was gonna take a step back from the company," said Booker T. "He was like, 'Why would you wanna do that?' I was like, 'I think it might be best for my relationship, just getting married and whatnot.' He was like, ‘Well, uh, why don’t we just hire Sharmell?' I go in to quit and he ends up talking about hiring Sharmell!"

In addition to Queen Sharmell's managerial responsibilities, she also participated in a number of in-ring contests as a singles opponent and as a member of a tag team alongside her husband.

Queen Sharmell and Booker T announce second round pick of WWE Draft

Both Hall of Famers were invited to this week's Monday Night RAW to announce WWE's second round of picks for the draft. With many superstars still yet to be placed into their respective brands, fans continue to speculate on the final roster.

The couple announced that tag team champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, as well as heel stable The Judgment Day, have been drafted to the red brand. Surprisingly, each of their respective rivals – the Usos and the LWO – have been picked to stay on SmackDown.

With the draft still in motion, fans will have to wait and see where their favorite superstars end up.

