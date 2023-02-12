WWE legend recalls training Roman Reigns; says he was behind Seth Rollins in one aspect (Exclusive)

WWE legend Ricky Steamboat recently recalled that wrestling psychology was the only aspect Roman Reigns took a little time to grasp when he joined WWE.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is arguably the best storyteller in the business today. His matches are character-driven, unlike other contests, where psychology takes a backseat. As good as he is today at telling a story in the ring, Reigns initially struggled to master this aspect of wrestling.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Journalist Bill Apter, Ricky Steamboat recalled how Roman Reigns had great looks but was a little slow to understand in-ring psychology. He also mentioned how Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins were quick to learn the nuances of storytelling inside the squared circle.

Steamboat praised Reigns for always asking questions and said he always possessed the tools to become a world champion and represent the company.

"Well, he had a good build, great looks. I'm not gonna say he was up to speed with the psychology part as, say, Seth Rollins or Bray Wyatt. It took a little extra time with Roman. He was definitely not the type of guy who would say, 'it's either my way or no way.' That was not Roman. He would actually ask you more so that he would understand better. I just thought he was a super guy and felt he had a place with the company. He had everything that it would take to be the world champion and represent the company," said Ricky Steamboat. [3:21 - 4:23]

Check out the full video below:

Vince Russo thinks Braun Strowman should also be in the picture to face Roman Reigns

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo stated a talent like Braun Strowman should be in the hunt to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. He added that the only thing holding Strowman back was the promotion's booking.

"When you look at Roman Reigns and you look at Braun Strowman - there is not one single reason in the world that Braun Strowman should not be a threat to Roman Reigns. The only reason he's not a threat Reigns and nobody would ever believe it at this point is because of the way they've booked him. It's the way they've booked him," said Russo.

The Tribal Chief will defend his title against Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber 2023. If he retains his gold at the show, Reigns will put his Undisputed Universal Championship on the line against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube link and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes