WWE legend recounts when he called The Undertaker "boring"

The Undertaker is almost unanimously cited as the defining WWE Superstar of all time. During his tenure as an in-ring competitor also he was credited for being a great performer and locker room leader.

AEW star, Chris Jericho recounted one of his early promos after making his WWE debut in 2000 on his podcast, Talk Is Jericho, recently. In a live promo, he had called The Phenom "boring," to which the Hall of Famer had retorted by stating that he had longer showers than the time the newbie had spent in the ring.

Jericho also recalled Shawn Michaels giving him advice after the promo. He revealed that Michaels asked him to not be so audacious straight off the bat. Needless to say, the AEW star found success in WWE.

"My idea at the time was I was just going to bury all the top stars and tell them how boring they are. I told Undertaker how boring he was after he just delivered a ten-minute super boring promo. I got so much heat for that. I remember Shawn Michaels said, ‘Word of advice. Something you might not want to do on the second night in the company is tell the top star in the company how boring he is,'" he said.

Chris Jericho also addressed The Undertaker's retort during the promo, stating that it was funny but he had already been in the business for many years, so it did not offend him.

"Shawn was right, but Undertaker was actually really boring that night," Jericho reiterated. "I kind of hit the nail on the head. He did this big promo with The Big Show, walking through the desert and getting bit by a scorpion. Everyone was like, ‘Huh?’ ‘Undertaker, you’re boring, and you’re washed up.’ He gave me the line of, ‘I’ve had more shower time than you’ve had ring time,’ which was pretty funny, but nine years in, at that point, I had like 1500 matches. Ehhh, not necessarily true." [H/T: Fightful.com]

Between 2009 and 2010, The Undertaker and Chris Jericho got to lock horns a handful of times. The former AEW World Champion at one point defeated The Phenom to win WWE's World Heavyweight Championship.

Chris Jericho comments on John Cena's 2025 WWE Farewell Tour

John Cena will work the entirety of 2025 and then retire from in-ring competition. However, the veteran will seemingly continue with the company in some form or fashion afterward.

Chris Jericho praised The Cenation Leader's body of work and called him a "WWE man" all the way. He reflected on their program during the aughts and pointed to the fact that the 16-time world champion was not disappearing and would remain in show business.

After going through Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW), John Cena made his WWE debut in 2002. He has remained a loyal member of the company ever since and is regarded as the GOAT by many sections of wrestling fans.

