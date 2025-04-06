WWE legend reveals he was approached about potential return

A WWE legend recently shared that he was approached about a potential return to the ring. The veteran has not competed since the Men's Royal Rumble Match in 2021.

Shane Helms, formerly known as Hurricane, works backstage in WWE as a producer. During an interview on the Gabby AF podcast, he shared that WWE official John Cone called him about a potential return to the ring, where he had to don the gear of his old character. Helms shared that he told Cone to give him six months to get back in shape to put on spandex again, as he didn't want to embarrass himself.

"They actually wanted me to do something—you know John Cone, I’m sure you know of him—and he called me about an appearance where I’d be dressed as the Hurricane, head to toe. And I was like, ‘John, you see me at TV every week. You know I can’t fit in that damn outfit. It was actually hilarious. I told him, ‘Give me six months to get in spandex shape and then call me again.’ Because spandex don’t lie. That stuff tells the truth. Had me out there looking like a can of busted biscuits,” Helms said. [H/T: Ringside News]

You can check out the video below for his comments:

The legend was popular during his time in the Stamford-based promotion and is a former three-time Cruiserweight Champion, two-time World Tag Team Champion, and held the European and Hardcore Titles once each.

Shane Helms comments on CM Punk's WWE return

WWE producer Shane Helms shared his thoughts on CM Punk's return to the company and disclosed what the veteran had been like backstage.

Punk exited AEW in 2023 after getting into several backstage altercations. In an interview with the Behind The Turnbuckle podcast, Helms revealed that Punk had been a pleasure to work with since his return, and added that he never had any issues with the 46-year-old.

"Maybe we were feeling that way at that time because I always do that. There's definitely stuff I said in the past and people were like, 'Well, did you mean it?' And I'm always like: 'At that time I did. I might not feel that way now but that's how you grow as a person.' So, in terms of feeling backstage, he's been a pleasure ever since he's been back, you know. And I never had no problems with him to begin with. So, I'm not surprised that he's been a pleasure with me but I haven't heard of anything bad either," Helms said. [40:00 - 40:48]

The Hurricane was a fan favorite, and it will be fascinating to see if the iconic character ever appears on WWE television again.

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More