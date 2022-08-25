"I was really upset about it" - WWE legend discloses shouting match with Vince McMahon

Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently disclosed an argument he had with former WWE CEO Vince McMahon.

The argument revolved around the storyline where Vince McMahon's limo was blown up with the former chairman inside. The angle was done on the June 11, 2007, episode of RAW as the show went off the air.

It remains a mystery as to who blew up Vince and his limo, as the storyline was scrapped following the Chris Benoit tragedy shortly after.

On a recent episode of Mick's Foley is Pod show, the 57-year-old noted that the angle really bothered him at the time because he was working with injured service members and kids that were facing challenges.

Foley added that he got into a shouting match with his former boss in WWE during a 45-minute discussion about the matter.

"I was really upset about it," said Foley. "I had about a 45-minute talk/shouting match with Mr. McMahon because I hated that angle because at the time I was doing quite a bit with the injured service members and I was always working with kids who are facing challenges."

The Hardcore Legend pointed out to McMahon that some people may believe that he died in the explosion.

"I remember saying, 'You know who does think you're dead? A child ... A US Service member ... These are people coming up to me asking about you,' and he goes, 'Mick, Vince McMahon didn't die. Mr. McMahon died,' and I went, 'Do you think our fans know the difference?' He goes, 'Of course they do.'" [H/T Wrestling Inc]

WWE has often blurred the lines between reality and fiction

Over the years, the company has featured multiple kidnapping angles and wrestlers being buried alive, etc. WWE has always blurred the lines between reality and fiction to create a more engaging product.

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Dexter Lumis made his third appearance on the show and emerged from behind the barricade. He put a choke hold on The Miz and dragged The A-Lister out of the Scotiabank Arena.

The kidnapping angle was shocking in its own right, but it was also a swerve because it appeared that Dexter was targeting AJ Styles in recent weeks.

It will be interesting to see what comes of the storyline between Dexter Lumis and The Miz in the weeks ahead on WWE RAW.

