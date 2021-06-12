"He doesn't like to joke around" - WWE legend reveals what Bret Hart was like backstage [Exclusive]

A&E's documentary about WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart recently dropped. On this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, WWE legend and former manager Dutch Mantell was asked if he had worked with Hart.

Mantell said that while they had never worked with each other, he had been around The Hitman backstage. The former WWE manager described Bret Hart as someone who was always serious and didn't really have a fondness for joking around. Mantell also noted how Hart believed that he really was the best:

"Bret truly believes that he is the best there is, the best there was and best there ever will be. He truly believes that, which is okay to believe it but he had that attitude in the dressing room. I mean, I never had any problems with him. I mean, I never had any problem with it. I never actually worked with him but he's very dry, he's not funny, he doesn't like to joke around, he'll laugh a little bit but he's very very serious," said Dutch Mantell.

Dutch Mantell reveals how most of the roster didn't know who he was when he signed with WWE in 2013

Dutch Mantell returned to WWE in 2013 under the name Zeb Colter. This was his second run in the promotion and the pro wrestling legend came in as Jack Swagger's manager and mouthpiece.

While speaking on Smack Talk, Mantell revealed that a majority of the roster did not recognize him when he walked into the locker room:

"When I walked into that dressing room, 75% of that dressing room didn't have a clue who I was. Then when I walked out, they were just in amazement, who in the hell is this guy? He walks in at 9 o' clock at the hour and cuts this promo. I had them come upto me in the back, after the interview and everything and they said, 'Who are you?'" said Dutch Mantell.

Dutch Mantell also gave his take on a possible John Cena vs. Roman Reigns match at WWE SummerSlam this year. You can check that story HERE.

