WWE legend reveals he was forced to retire because of one decision leading to multiple health issues

A WWE legend has spoken about how he wanted to wrestle and end his career, and why it did not play out like that. He revealed he was forced to retire because of this decision and explained how it led to multiple health issues.

Kurt Angle was speaking to The Undertaker on Six Feet Under recently, where he talked about his experience with Vince McMahon and how his decision forced him to retire in a manner that he was not ready to.

Angle was speaking about how, when he came back to WWE, he was wrestling regularly and doing well. However, Vince McMahon had a different idea, and he wanted to induct him into the Hall of Fame and then make him the General Manager of RAW. When he told McMahon he wanted to wrestle, the then-Chairman told him that they would get to him wrestling later.

"The thing is, when I came back to WWE after I left for 11 years... when I came back, I was wrestling really good, but Vince had a different idea. He wanted to induct me into the Hall of Fame first before I wrestled. So I did the Hall of Fame. Then Vince came to me and said, 'Hey, we wanted to make you the GM of RAW. I said, ‘Vince, I want to wrestle.' He said, 'We’ll get to that.' So he makes me GM of RAW, and during this time, my knees are arthritic and they’re getting tighter, and I’m less active, and for eight months, I didn’t do anything."

Kurt Angle went on to say that he was made GM on RAW and how he didn't wrestle for a long time. By the time Vince McMahon wanted him to wrestle again, he was not doing well and was not able to reach the levels he once did. He discovered that he was no longer the same star he had once been, and it made him want to retire earlier. He ended up being forced to retire earlier due to this, and faced Baron Corbin at WrestleMania - not the match he had been expecting.

"Then all of a sudden, he’s like, 'Kurt, I want you to wrestle.' That’s gonna be a problem. Because when I got in there, I looked like cr*p. I mean, I couldn’t do anything. It made me want to retire earlier than I wanted to. That’s why I retired with Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35. I didn’t want people to look at me and say, 'Gosh, he used to be great, but now he…' Yeah. I didn’t want that. So I decided, 'This is it.'"

Kurt Angle retiring from WWE meant that he never got to face John Cena one last time

While Kurt Angle wrestled his retirement match against Baron Corbin in WWE, the star has been public about wanting to retire after his last match against John Cena. However, this never ended up happening.

Cena is now retiring himself and recently paid tribute to Kurt Angle during his match against Sami Zayn, where he used the Angle Lock and the Angle Slam as well.

It remains to be seen if Angle appears to say goodbye to the star that he helped debut in WWE.

