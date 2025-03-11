WWE legend reveals shocking details behind Rey Mysterio confronting a wild animal

Rey Mysterio has done it all in the wrestling business. Since 2023, he has been a WWE Hall of Famer and continues to perform at the highest level. His former colleague, Scott Steiner, recently shared a fascinating anecdote.

Ad

Scott Steiner discussed his iconic WCW entrance with a tiger while speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet. He revealed Rey Mysterio could have gotten into trouble if the tiger's owner hadn't intervened.

Steiner was used to animals growing up, so he was as comfortable as a human can be with a tiger. However, the luchador legend was wearing a zebra print attire that night, and when Mysterio squatted, the tiger's owner warned him.

Ad

Trending

"Rey Mysterio was wearing a zebra print overhauls, and he squatted down, you know? And that cat was—it actually made that guy [the owner] really nervous because, he said, 'Please don't do that again. If he attacks you, I can't stop him.' So it got tense for a little bit, you know?" Scott Steiner recounted. [From 27:58 to 28:22]

Ad

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Ad

Steiner also revealed in the same interview that his son will use his name going forward, addressing a potential jump to the wrestling business.

What happened to Rey Mysterio on WWE RAW this past Monday?

Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee teamed up to wrestle The New Day in a Tornado Tag Match at the Madison Square Garden this week. Unfortunately, things did not go well for the Latino World Order.

Ad

During the bout, a guy wearing a luchador mask attacked the WWE Hall of Famer, leading to the latter getting pinned by Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston in the ring. Although the mystery man hit a hurricanrana on Dragon Lee, he executed a delayed German Suplex on the veteran. Many believe it to be Chad Gable, who has had issues with the LWO of late.

Ad

Mysterio's Latino faction has been feuding with The New Day and the American Made on RAW. How could this translate into a match at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas come April?

Please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you're using quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback