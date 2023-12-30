WWE legend reveals why he turned down 10-year deal from Vince McMahon

A WWE legend has revealed that he once turned down a 10-year deal from Vince McMahon. The superstar mentioned here is Kurt Angle.

Triple H has taken over WWE's creative process this year and has guided the promotion to a ton of success as of late. Vince McMahon's role within the company has diminished and the 78-year-old reportedly missed CM Punk's first match back with the company at Madison Square Garden.

During his appearance at the Steel City Comic Con, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle shared that he once turned down a massive offer from Vince McMahon. The former WWE champion noted that he never thought about becoming a professional wrestler until he received a call from Vince McMahon out of nowhere.

"I never even thought about it and then out of the blue, I get a call from Vince McMahon. He says 'Hey, we want to offer you a contract. Why don't you come up here to Connecticut and I want to meet up with you.' I went up there and I met with him, and he gave me a multi-million dollar deal, a 10-year deal. And I was like, this is crazy because I never had money before. I said 'Well Vince, I just want to tell you one thing, if I sign, I can never lose.' He was like, 'Uh, you know what, don't call us, we'll call you,'" said Angle. [From 09:46 - 10:20]

Kurt Angle then revealed that he brought the contract to his agent who advised him not to sign it because wrestling was "fake".

"I went back to my agent, Ralph Cindrich, he was a really famous agent for the NFL, but he was also an amateur wrestler when he went to college. I gave him the contract and he said you are not doing that, that is the fake stuff. You are the real deal. He was also on me about it and he threw it (the contract) in the trash," added Angle. [From 10:24 - 10:44]

You can watch the video below:

Vince McMahon did not want Kurt Angle to beat The Undertaker at WWE WrestleMania

Kurt Angle recently revealed the reason for his match against The Undertaker that took place at No Way Out 2006. Angle asked for his release from WWE later in August of the same year.

During his appearance at Steel City Comic Con, the legend noted that his match against The Undertaker at No Way Out 2006 was actually supposed to take place at WrestleMania. However, Vince McMahon decided not to do it to preserve The Undertaker's undefeated streak.

"One was supposed to be at WrestleMania, but Vince McMahon didn't want to do it because this guy had an undefeated streak, and he didn't want me to break it. It was The Undertaker at No Way Out 2006. I had a really good match with him that was really special. Especially saying that about a big guy, you know? Undertaker was a 300-pounder and 7-feet tall. And to have a match like that with a guy that big is pretty incredible," he said. [From 21:22 - 21:50]

Kurt Angle is regarded as one of the best in-ring performers of all time, and he took his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017. It will be interesting to see if the 55-year-old makes any more appearances with the company down the line.

What is your favorite memory of Kurt Angle's WWE career? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.