Vince McMahon reportedly missed major CM Punk WWE moment

Vince McMahon reportedly was not present for a major CM Punk moment in WWE.

CM Punk is simultaneously one of the most popular wrestlers on the planet and the most controversial. The veteran was fired by All Elite Wrestling following a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In 2023 in Wembley Stadium. The show was the biggest in AEW's young history but also resulted in the promotion losing its biggest star.

AEW President Tony Khan decided to release CM Punk with cause ahead of the September 2 edition of Collision in Chicago. Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series, and it has captivated wrestling fans. The controversial star has officially signed with RAW and will be competing in the Men's Royal Rumble match next month.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Vince McMahon was not in attendance last night for the WWE Live Event at Madison Square Garden. Punk wrestled his first match for the promotion since 2014 and picked up a victory over The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio.

Injured superstar reacts to CM Punk's WWE return

Braun Strowman recently shared his opinion on CM Punk's return to WWE.

Strowman is on the shelf with an injury and has undergone successful neck fusion surgery. The Monster of All Monsters recently sat down with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta for an exclusive interview and was asked about Punk's return to the company. The former Universal Champion admitted that he has heard mixed things about Punk but said he will form his opinion when he meets him.

"He's doing his job," Strowman said. "At the end of the day, our job is to put eyes on the product and butts in seats, and, well, it looks like he's doing it. I've heard mixed reviews from multiple people on what kind of person he is. I'll find out when I meet him, and he can get in line and get these hands just like anybody else." [3:53 – 4:07]

CM Punk has never main-evented a WrestleMania in his career. It will be fascinating to see if the 45-year-old can win the Men's Royal Rumble match next month and punch his ticket to WWE WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

