"So disrespectful" - WWE legend Ric Flair defends Tom Brady and takes a shot at ESPN

WWE legend Ric Flair sent out a message in defense of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady following their victory over the New Orleans Saints today.

The Buccaneers currently sit at 2-0, but it has still been a rocky start for the team. Tom Brady missed time during training camp for an undisclosed reason and now there are rumored issues in his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

Tampa struggled against New Orleans for most of today's game, but they were able to pull away late and secure a victory. Tom was shown voicing his frustration at his receivers and coaches several times during the game.

Ric Flair took to Twitter to defend the 45-year-old quarterback and took issue with ESPN's coverage of the game. The Nature Boy said that Tom's personal life is his business and it is disrespectful to judge him. Ric added that the seven-time Super Bowl Champion is the greatest of all time.

"I Would Suggest EVERYONE Get Off @TomBrady’s A** And Applaud Him!! His Personal Life Is His Business!! NOT YOURS! To Judge, Comment On, Or Laugh About Makes You All Look Bad!!! So Disrespectful @espn! He’s The GOAT!"

WWE legend Ric Flair defends CM Punk

Tom Brady isn't the only legend Ric Flair has recently stuck up for. Former AEW Champion CM Punk made headlines when he went on a tirade at the post-All Out media scrum on September 4. Punk took shots at Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and AEW EVPs Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

Ric recently spoke about the incident on his To Be The Man podcast and complimented CM Punk on his courage to call out The Elite.

The Nature Boy noted that Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have treated him well in the past but opted not to blame CM Punk for calling them out if there was an issue he felt strongly about.

Ric Flair wrestled his final match over SummerSlam weekend. He teamed up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

Ric Flair's Last Match was a successful event and now another WWE Hall of Famer has decided to return to the ring. It will be interesting to see if any more legends in the wrestling industry return for one more match.

