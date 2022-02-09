"Out of their mind" - Ric Flair hits out at Becky Lynch for mocking top WWE Superstar

WWE legend Ric Flair has hit out at Becky Lynch for calling Ronda Rousey 'Ronnie' following the ex-UFC star's return to the company.

Rousey returned to WWE during this year's Women's Royal Rumble and won the match to seal her spot at WrestleMania. The popular star appeared on RAW, where she debated who she wanted to face at The Show of Shows — Charlotte Flair or Becky Lynch. Lynch interrupted Rousey's promo, addressing the returning star as 'Ronnie.'

On the latest Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, Flair came to the defense of Rousey and ridiculed the RAW Women's Champion for calling her 'Ronnie.'

"Once again, she's not 'Ronnie,' she's Ronda Rousey. And anybody who's stupid enough to call her 'Ronnie' and make a joke of her presence, what she brings to the company, is out of their mind, AKA — what is her name now — Big Time Becks. 'Hey Ronnie, welcome back.' That's exciting, that's really exciting. How about, 'Thank you Ronda for showing up because I'm not The Man anymore, I'm generic, who am I, Big Time Becks, The Lasskicker, I don't know,'" said Flair. (From 1:06 to 1:52)

Flair and Lynch have had an ongoing feud that began with the latter using "The Man" catchphrase, which The Nature Boy claimed was created by him.

Ric Flair speculated that WWE made $30 million from The Man catchphrase

Flair guessed last month that the company had made millions of dollars from Becky Lynch's The Man gimmick:

“It is [trademark battle over], and in closing because I’m so tired of going over it, it’s not even let’s say hypothetically the number one selling t-shirt for two years, and a billion dollar company, so let’s just say they made 30 million dollars, right? I could find out but it’s not worth it.”

Becky Lynch and Ric Flair have taken potshots at each other through social media and various shows. Lynch and Charlotte Flair also had a falling out, which resulted in a botched title exchange segment on WWE SmackDown last year.

