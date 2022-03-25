"One of the greatest babyfaces of all-time" - Ric Flair on WWE RAW Superstar 

Ric Flair has once again lavished praise on AJ Styles, calling the former WWE Champion a great babyface.

The Phenomenal One is set to take on WWE Hall of Famer Edge in a dream match at WrestleMania.

Flair, on the latest Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, discussed Styles' match with Edge at WrestleMania. The 16-time world champion called Edge is a phenomenal heel, while also applauding Styles' work as a babyface.

"AJ (Styles) is one of the greatest babyfaces that ever worked. He's a real good heel but one of the greatest babyfaces of all-time," said The Nature Boy. [27:24 to 27:37]

Mark Madden asked Flair what makes Styles a great babyface, and here's what The Nature Boy said:

"Skill. He's loaded with skill. And he can, when he wants to be, soft and mellow portray himself, when he can figure out about - what he really is in real life, a very humble guy. Very likeable." [27:40 to 27:59]

Ric Flair feels AJ Styles is better than ex-WWE star Bryan Danielson

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle Can we all agree that AJ Styles and Bryan Danielson are literal GOATs and we're blessed to have them both competing at the same time at such a consistently high level Can we all agree that AJ Styles and Bryan Danielson are literal GOATs and we're blessed to have them both competing at the same time at such a consistently high level 🔥 https://t.co/IFUadAKF8H

On the same podcast, Flair claimed that AEW star Bryan Danielson (FKA Daniel Bryan) is "not even close" to being better than Styles when he was asked about people drawing comparisons between the two.

"Bryan Danielson is very good but he's no AJ Styles. C'mon. It's a big stretch to say he's [Danielson] better than AJ Styles," said Flair.

Styles and Danielson are both former world champions. The Phenomenal One had a lot of success with several promotions prior to his run with WWE. Danielson has also made his mark outside the global juggernaut and is currently one of the biggest stars in AEW.

